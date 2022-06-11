[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg)





Image of sunfish being rescued from V&A Waterfront drydock posted by Two Oceans Aquarium @2OceansAquarium

The Two Oceans Aquarium rescued a large sunfish from the Robinson Dry Dock in the V&A Waterfront this week.

The fish had become trapped in the dock as the water was being drained out of it.

The dry dock pump operator agreed to drop the water level so that aquarium staff could safely carry out the rescue with the help of tandem cranes.

The distressed sunfish was quite weak, so it was fairly easy to flip it on its side to load it onto the stretcher... Calley Chateau-Cyster, Research Assistant - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Once the fish had been secured, research staff had the opportunity to collect data which will be shared with international researchers around the world.

This was an incredible opportunity for the team to carry out sunfish research through the collection of size information, DNA samples and marine parasites on these ocean giants.

"Together with the stretcher, the sunfish weighed 760kg and had a total length of 160cm..."

The sunfish was hoisted out of the dock and across to a waiting boat.

Once safely out of the harbour, the huge specimen was released.

We held on to it for a few minutes to check its breathing. Once it regained strength we all let go and it swam off strongly. Calley Chateau-Cyster, Research Assistant - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation