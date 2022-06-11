Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg) The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront. 11 June 2022 2:13 PM
120 fire and rescue teams deployed to blaze at Helderberg Mountain Strong winds overnight fanned the flames of the fire in Cape Town that has been raging since Wednesday. 11 June 2022 1:46 PM
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau. 10 June 2022 12:44 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
View all Politics
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting. 11 June 2022 4:13 PM
The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids. 11 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Business
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
View all World
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT. 10 June 2022 2:59 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
View all Opinion
[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg)

11 June 2022 2:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Two Oceans Aquarium
V & A Waterfront
sunfish

The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront.
Image of sunfish being rescued from V&A Waterfront drydock posted by Two Oceans Aquarium @2OceansAquarium

The Two Oceans Aquarium rescued a large sunfish from the Robinson Dry Dock in the V&A Waterfront this week.

The fish had become trapped in the dock as the water was being drained out of it.

The dry dock pump operator agreed to drop the water level so that aquarium staff could safely carry out the rescue with the help of tandem cranes.

Image of sunfish being rescued from V&A Waterfront drydock posted by Two Oceans Aquarium @2OceansAquarium

The distressed sunfish was quite weak, so it was fairly easy to flip it on its side to load it onto the stretcher...

Calley Chateau-Cyster, Research Assistant - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Once the fish had been secured, research staff had the opportunity to collect data which will be shared with international researchers around the world.

"Together with the stretcher, the sunfish weighed 760kg and had a total length of 160cm..."

The sunfish was hoisted out of the dock and across to a waiting boat.

Once safely out of the harbour, the huge specimen was released.

We held on to it for a few minutes to check its breathing. Once it regained strength we all let go and it swam off strongly.

Calley Chateau-Cyster, Research Assistant - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation



Two Oceans Aquarium
V & A Waterfront
sunfish

More from Local

Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion

11 June 2022 4:13 PM

The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.

120 fire and rescue teams deployed to fight blaze at Helderberg Mountain

11 June 2022 1:46 PM

Strong winds overnight fanned the flames of the fire in Cape Town that has been raging since Wednesday.

Shireen Essop found alive, reunited with family

11 June 2022 1:42 PM

Provincial MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allen says police are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.

Warning of new scams targeting vendors supplying City of Cape Town

11 June 2022 1:36 PM

Fake purchase orders, acceptance emails... Scammers are also trying to solicit bribes to win tenders says the City of Cape Town.

PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

11 June 2022 1:34 PM

The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.

Cape fires: How you can help the SPCA treat displaced, injured animals

11 June 2022 12:16 PM

Many wild animals are in distress after the fire near Tableview and the re-ignited blaze on the Lourensford mountain slopes.

Neighbourhood watch group praised for helping find Manenberg mom Shireen Essop

11 June 2022 11:10 AM

On Saturday, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch, unharmed.

[PICS] Blaze in Lourensford reignited by strong winds

11 June 2022 10:45 AM

Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse says a number of houses have been evacuated at the top end of the Erinvale Estate.

EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

11 June 2022 10:23 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

City of Cape Town pledges to involve communities in baboon management solutions

11 June 2022 9:37 AM

The City says it will be meeting with residents, businesses and interested parties in affected areas in the coming weeks.

More from Lifestyle

Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'

11 June 2022 5:22 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'.

Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion

11 June 2022 4:13 PM

The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.

The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents

11 June 2022 3:51 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids.

Busting widespread myths about obesity

11 June 2022 12:40 PM

"Obesity as a chronic disease, which means that it's like high-blood pressure, diabetes, asthma...it is a disease. And just like any disease, it has classical signs and symptoms."

Which restaurants make the best fondue in Gauteng?

11 June 2022 12:37 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to chef and food anthropologist Dr Anna Trapido to review some of the restaurants that make the best fondue in Gauteng.

Are allergies and asthma linked? Non-allergic asthma is more common: specialist

11 June 2022 7:18 AM

Pippa Hudson chats to Mike Levin, head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital, to ask the question - is there is a link between allergies and asthma attacks?

Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains

10 June 2022

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.

Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world

10 June 2022 2:18 PM

Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.

Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux

10 June 2022 12:52 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Artscape Theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, on their mission to showcase young talent during Youth Month.

The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views

10 June 2022 12:44 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.

