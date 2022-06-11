PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants' Association (PSA) has welcomed the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect on Thursday - a day before the Western Cape High Court dismissed her application to stop impeachment proceedings she's facing in Parliament.
The public protector had announced that she would start an investigation into the criminal allegations against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of cash at his Phala Phala game farm.
The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.
The PSA’s Reuben Maleka said, “The PSA and shop stewards have tremendously suffered, hugely and unfairly, under the leadership of [Mkhwebane]. Therefore, the PSA welcomes the suspension and believes that the workers rights, the collective bargaining, the normal representation and unfair treatment and unfair dismissals will be the end of the public protector.”
This article first appeared on EWN : PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
