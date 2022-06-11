120 fire and rescue teams deployed to fight blaze at Helderberg Mountain
CAPE TOWN - More than 120 fire and rescue teams have been deployed to the Helderberg Mountain after a fire broke out in the dense pine trees on the slope near Lourensford in Somerset West.
Strong winds overnight fanned the flames of the fire in Cape Town that has been raging since Wednesday.
Some residents in the area have evacuated their homes.
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says firefighters have bolstered their response to tackle inaccessible parts of the mountain.
“An incident management team has been established to manage the situation and firefighters are on the scene.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 120 fire and rescue teams deployed to fight blaze at Helderberg Mountain
Source : Attie Janse van Vuuren
More from Local
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion
The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.Read More
[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg)
The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Shireen Essop found alive, reunited with family
Provincial MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allen says police are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.Read More
Warning of new scams targeting vendors supplying City of Cape Town
Fake purchase orders, acceptance emails... Scammers are also trying to solicit bribes to win tenders says the City of Cape Town.Read More
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.Read More
Cape fires: How you can help the SPCA treat displaced, injured animals
Many wild animals are in distress after the fire near Tableview and the re-ignited blaze on the Lourensford mountain slopes.Read More
Neighbourhood watch group praised for helping find Manenberg mom Shireen Essop
On Saturday, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch, unharmed.Read More
[PICS] Blaze in Lourensford reignited by strong winds
Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse says a number of houses have been evacuated at the top end of the Erinvale Estate.Read More
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula
The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More