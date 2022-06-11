120 fire and rescue teams deployed to fight blaze at Helderberg Mountain





CAPE TOWN - More than 120 fire and rescue teams have been deployed to the Helderberg Mountain after a fire broke out in the dense pine trees on the slope near Lourensford in Somerset West.

Strong winds overnight fanned the flames of the fire in Cape Town that has been raging since Wednesday.

Some residents in the area have evacuated their homes.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says firefighters have bolstered their response to tackle inaccessible parts of the mountain.

“An incident management team has been established to manage the situation and firefighters are on the scene.”

