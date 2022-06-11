Shireen Essop found alive, reunited with family





CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed that Shireen Essop, who went missing about two weeks ago, has been found alive.

Authorities say Essop, who was kidnapped on 23 May, was found at around 2am by members of the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch and Klipfontein Mission Station.

Provincial MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allen says police are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.

“Having a neighbourhood watch actively involved in this manner is what is meant by an all of society approach. I’ve been informed that the neighbourhood watch is not registered with the department and we will be urgently contacting them to be formally recognised and to start that process. We can achieve so much more if we are all involved in combatting crime.”

