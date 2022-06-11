Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion





Image of volunteers digging up Renosterveld plants posted on Facebook by Tygerberg Renosterveld Community

Conservation-minded volunteers sprang into action on the news that a major Bellville road would be expanded - as around 300 critically endangered Renosterveld plants grow on the side of Jip de Jager Drive.

The Tygerberg Renosterveld Community asked the City for permission to remove what was left of the vegetation and rehabilitate it, reports Groundup.

The City's Recreation and Parks Department then collaborated with the Group to plant the renosterveld vegetation and create a biodiversity garden at the nearby Majik Forest Conservation Area.

Although Renosterveld is part of the Fynbos Biome, it is considered distinct from Fynbos.

This is an excellent start towards an indigenous and functional biodiversity garden with Renosterveld vegetation. Apart from adding value to the urban environment, the garden will have educational value... Ronel Viljoen, Councillor - City of Cape Town

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee for Community Service and Health, Cllr Ronel Viljoen hosted a Fynbos planting event at Majik Forest for World Environment Day on 5 June 2022.



Read more: https://t.co/fj5A4XCSbC#CTNews