The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents
Finance experts are reporting an increase in the number of South Africans financially impacted by their adult children, who have moved back home after a period of independent living.
And, there is a name for it - boomerang kids, which is a term used to describe this phenomenon of adult children returning home to live with their parents for economic reasons, after having moved out.
Sara-Jayne Kings spoke to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about the pros and cons of boomerang kids.
It is a very significant trend but was amplified during COVID-19 lockdowns, affordability and people losing work. There are pros and cons to this, it depends on which side of the table we're gonna look at situation but it definitely has financial impact on all involved.Terence Tobin, Financial advisor
The cost of living is quite astronomical, fuel price is increasing far rapidly. If those children are able to contribute towards the shared expenses of the home there could be merit in that. You've got more contributors towards the obligations of running the home, the food, the fibre internet costs.Terence Tobin, Financial advisor
But someone has to make a decision and eventually we have to part ways.Terence Tobin, Financial advisor
