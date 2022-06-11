Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'





Cassidy Nicholson has become a huge hit on TikTok with her "Constantia Mom" parody

The actress says she actually grew up mostly in Bonteheuwel, far removed from Constantia.\

Sara-Jayne King chats to "Constantia Mom" on Weekend Breakfast

Screengrab from "Constantia Mom" video posted on YouTube by Cassidy Nicholson

Cassidy Nicholson has become a TikTok sensation with her all too familiar character "Constantia Mom".

She's amassed close to 170,000 followers on TikTok alone since releasing her first skit in 2020 during lockdown.

Nicholson is a digital content creator and actress who started doing work for the SABC at the tender age of eight.

She says she actually grew up mostly in Bonteheuwel, far removed from Constantia.

... I grew up in the coloured culture, but that never stopped me trying to push myself... then I got a scholarship and went to Camps Bay... Cassidy Nicholson, 'Constantia Mom'

People definitely are shocked [to find this out]... I think it's awesome because it gives us the opportunity to completely change the narrative of what people think they know... Cassidy Nicholson, 'Constantia Mom'

Some of Constantia Mom's hard lockdown gems:

"I think it's against our human rights that we can't walk the dog."

"Have you put on hand sanitiser today?... Use mine, it's organic."

Image provided by Cassidy Nicholson, aka as "Constantia Mom"

But who exactly is this larger than life persona?

She's an amalgamation of every woman I've experienced in my life, but mainly my mom.... but my mom's definitely not drinking at 12pm! Cassidy Nicholson, 'Constantia Mom'

Nicholson says she had no idea her videos would become such a hit.

When I came back from London I started a skit on Instagram called 'Dorothy Spills the Tea'... about a housewife that hates skinnering and hates gossip, but that's all she does! People were messaging me saying 'this is so funny, this is every mom in Constantia'... When I started [Constantia Mom] in lockdown it was first just to share with my friends... Cassidy Nicholson, 'Constantia Mom'

Yes, it's every mom in Constantia, but it's also every mom in Ballito... in Highlands North. It's such a universally South African character... Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host

I want all the characters that I make to feel so real... I make a 'character bible'... I know this woman so well; I know that she only uses 4-ply toilet paper! Cassidy Nicholson, 'Constantia Mom'

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the in-depth interview with "Constantia Mom":