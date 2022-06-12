Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport. 12 June 2022 1:38 PM
Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline Sara-Jayne King speaks to Yusuf Ganief, executive chairperson of the Cape Town Festival. 12 June 2022 1:21 PM
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues. 12 June 2022 1:18 PM
View all Local
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues. 12 June 2022 1:18 PM
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq... 11 June 2022 10:23 AM
View all Politics
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau. 10 June 2022 12:44 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
View all Business
Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different' Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects. 12 June 2022 2:21 PM
How can emotions be addictive? Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane. 12 June 2022 12:23 PM
Your place or mine? The highs and lows of online dating Sara-Jayne King spoke to three guests, including Shanon Davidoff - the owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP, about the... 12 June 2022 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
View all Sport
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?) Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 10 June 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all World
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT. 10 June 2022 2:59 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed

12 June 2022 10:11 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Somerset West
Helderberg Mountain
Jermaine Carelse
lourensford

The fire which has been burning in the Helderberg Mountains since Wednesday last week has been fanned by strong winds.
  • Several residents evacuated their homes as the fire raged out of control
  • Some homes were damaged & destroyed in the fire on Saturday
  • Helicopters will be brought in to assist in the firefighting efforts if the strong wind subsides
  • Rain is expected in the Western Cape on Sunday which will provide much needed relief to firefighting efforts
The fire in Somerset West as seen from a local resident's home on 8 June 2022. Picture: Supplied

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services has confirmed that several homes have been gutted in a fire that continues to rage in Somerset West.

More than 90 firefighters and 20 fire engines are on duty in Silverboomkloof Road in Somerset West where several homes have been destroyed by the runaway fire.

Fresh crews were deployed on Sunday morning to relieve firefighters who battled the blaze for much of Saturday.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says strong winds continue to fan the flames that have been raging since Wednesday.

The fire has not been contained as yet. I know we expecting rain later this afternoon. Hopefully that will bring much needed relief for the crews.

Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson

The wind has played a major factor in our operations. Aerial support might be an option today if the wind dies down.

Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson

Crews are now positioned strategically to attempt to contain the blaze so that no more property is lost in this incident.

Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire & Rescue services spokesperson

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




12 June 2022 10:11 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Somerset West
Helderberg Mountain
Jermaine Carelse
lourensford

More from Local

SPCA surveys Cape fire damage in search of injured and displaced wild animals

12 June 2022 1:42 PM

SPCA Inspectors continue to search for wild animals injured in fires in Somerset West and Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tableview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service

12 June 2022 1:38 PM

Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains

12 June 2022 1:27 PM

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline

12 June 2022 1:21 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Yusuf Ganief, executive chairperson of the Cape Town Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

12 June 2022 1:18 PM

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies

12 June 2022 12:17 PM

The father of the three boys from Ratanda in Heidelburg, south of Gauteng who allegedly poisoned his sons’ drinks has died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week

12 June 2022 10:04 AM

Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal dumping costs the City of Cape Town over R300m a year

12 June 2022 9:28 AM

The City's solid waste by-law enforcement unit has already issued a total of 1 405 fines this year, amounting to R1,3 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains

12 June 2022 8:40 AM

Residents are being urged to prepare for a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds, rough seas, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall in some areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police launch manhunt for a suspect who shot a 17-year-old in Manenberg

12 June 2022 6:58 AM

Spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says they are looking for a man who fled the scene in a Mercedes Benz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed

Local

[PICS] Blaze in Lourensford reignited by strong winds

Local

Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains

Local

EWN Highlights

Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'

12 June 2022 2:21 PM

100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains

12 June 2022 1:27 PM

ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

12 June 2022 1:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA