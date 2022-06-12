Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed





Several residents evacuated their homes as the fire raged out of control

Some homes were damaged & destroyed in the fire on Saturday

Helicopters will be brought in to assist in the firefighting efforts if the strong wind subsides

Rain is expected in the Western Cape on Sunday which will provide much needed relief to firefighting efforts

The fire in Somerset West as seen from a local resident's home on 8 June 2022. Picture: Supplied

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services has confirmed that several homes have been gutted in a fire that continues to rage in Somerset West.

More than 90 firefighters and 20 fire engines are on duty in Silverboomkloof Road in Somerset West where several homes have been destroyed by the runaway fire.

Fresh crews were deployed on Sunday morning to relieve firefighters who battled the blaze for much of Saturday.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says strong winds continue to fan the flames that have been raging since Wednesday.

The fire has not been contained as yet. I know we expecting rain later this afternoon. Hopefully that will bring much needed relief for the crews. Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson

#UPDATE 11:00 - 11/06/22🔥Lourensford 🔥



The overnight crews have been relieved after a long shift. @NCCEnviron Charlie & Stem A crews have replaced them. Conditions are bad with a heavy fuel load & strong winds. The wind is forecasted to get even stronger.#WeHaveGotYourBack pic.twitter.com/dSaDNDEuOM — NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) June 11, 2022

The wind has played a major factor in our operations. Aerial support might be an option today if the wind dies down. Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the fire fighters and residents of the Somerset West / Stellenbosch area battling the fire. 🙏



This fire was visible from Klapmuts 😲 pic.twitter.com/9mXJrgOTWg — Melandie van Heerden (@melandie_21) June 11, 2022

Crews are now positioned strategically to attempt to contain the blaze so that no more property is lost in this incident. Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire & Rescue services spokesperson

