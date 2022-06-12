Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed
- Several residents evacuated their homes as the fire raged out of control
- Some homes were damaged & destroyed in the fire on Saturday
- Helicopters will be brought in to assist in the firefighting efforts if the strong wind subsides
- Rain is expected in the Western Cape on Sunday which will provide much needed relief to firefighting efforts
The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services has confirmed that several homes have been gutted in a fire that continues to rage in Somerset West.
More than 90 firefighters and 20 fire engines are on duty in Silverboomkloof Road in Somerset West where several homes have been destroyed by the runaway fire.
Fresh crews were deployed on Sunday morning to relieve firefighters who battled the blaze for much of Saturday.
Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says strong winds continue to fan the flames that have been raging since Wednesday.
📷George Kruger #HelderbergFire pic.twitter.com/us7JtdqAbF— Kimotopia 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@JustKimL) June 11, 2022
⚠️Fire Update ⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 11, 2022
📍#LourensfordFire
Newlands team has demobilised from fire. Jonkershoek team has taken over nightshift.
The fire continues.
WOF resources are supporting@CPFPA1 @CapeNature1 & @CityofCTAlerts @environmentza #ProtectingTheEnvironment#savinglive pic.twitter.com/yPw0mmAuky
The fire has not been contained as yet. I know we expecting rain later this afternoon. Hopefully that will bring much needed relief for the crews.Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson
#UPDATE 11:00 - 11/06/22🔥Lourensford 🔥— NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) June 11, 2022
The overnight crews have been relieved after a long shift. @NCCEnviron Charlie & Stem A crews have replaced them. Conditions are bad with a heavy fuel load & strong winds. The wind is forecasted to get even stronger.#WeHaveGotYourBack pic.twitter.com/dSaDNDEuOM
The wind has played a major factor in our operations. Aerial support might be an option today if the wind dies down.Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the fire fighters and residents of the Somerset West / Stellenbosch area battling the fire. 🙏— Melandie van Heerden (@melandie_21) June 11, 2022
This fire was visible from Klapmuts 😲 pic.twitter.com/9mXJrgOTWg
Crews are now positioned strategically to attempt to contain the blaze so that no more property is lost in this incident.Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire & Rescue services spokesperson
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : Twitter/@NCCWildfires
More from Local
SPCA surveys Cape fire damage in search of injured and displaced wild animals
SPCA Inspectors continue to search for wild animals injured in fires in Somerset West and Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tableview.Read More
City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service
Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.Read More
100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains
The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.Read More
Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Yusuf Ganief, executive chairperson of the Cape Town Festival.Read More
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.Read More
Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies
The father of the three boys from Ratanda in Heidelburg, south of Gauteng who allegedly poisoned his sons’ drinks has died.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
Illegal dumping costs the City of Cape Town over R300m a year
The City's solid waste by-law enforcement unit has already issued a total of 1 405 fines this year, amounting to R1,3 million.Read More
Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains
Residents are being urged to prepare for a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds, rough seas, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall in some areas.Read More