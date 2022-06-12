Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline
- The Beyond Busking Project forms part of the Cape Town Festival which gets underway on 15 June
- Buskers are encouraged to audition at the Caste of Good Hope
- Successful applicants will be provided training in song writing, vocal support and stage presence.
- The project will culminate in October 2022 with the launch of the Cape Town Busking Festival which will be held at the Castle of Good Hope
In Europe and the US, many street performers can sustain themselves through their art, by performing impromptu pop-up performances around the city.
Artists and not looked down upon for taking their performance to the streets, and are supported by locals and visitors alike. Street artists are also supported by local government, providing a platform for them to showcase their talents on a formal level by setting up mini festivals and shows throughout the year.
Public art, street art, street performance and busking can offer unique entertainment with a local flavour that helps generate income and showcases the wealth of creative talent that a city has to offer.
But sadly, in South Africa busking is not sustainable for local artists in comparison to international trends.
Executive Chairperson of the Cape Town Festival Yusuf Ganief wants to change that narrative by launching the Beyond Busking Project, an upliftment programme that will identify talent and provide training for buskers.
The plan really is to upskill them to an international level.Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival
The programme will provide training in song writing, vocal training, stage presence, assistance in musical arrangement and equipment upgrades.
Successful applicants will also enjoy free studio time, where they will work alongside musical composers and learn about musical arrangements.
The project is being partly funded by the Western Cape's department of cultural affairs and sport.
If you look at the London Busking Festival, you have the mayor supporting that throughout the year as well, which provides a sustainable income for the buskers.Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival
Our local artists don't have those opportunities. They're seen more as second grade artists and often as a nuisance.Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival
What we want to do is uplift that image. Change that image, Reimagine that image of busking in South Africa alongside any other art form in South Africa.Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival
The Cape Town Festival kicks off the Beyond Busking Project with auditions at the Castle of Good Hope on 15 June from 11am-3pm. Buskers will give a 15-20 minute performance to a panel of judges.
For further information to apply for the auditions, please contact Thabo on 084 894 6890 or send your info, bio and contact details to thabo@capetownfestival.org.za
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33322364_street-artist-playing-guitar.html?vti=lo4jz4uwy2l694yibv-1-59
More from Local
SPCA surveys Cape fire damage in search of injured and displaced wild animals
SPCA Inspectors continue to search for wild animals injured in fires in Somerset West and Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tableview.Read More
City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service
Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.Read More
100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains
The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.Read More
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.Read More
Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies
The father of the three boys from Ratanda in Heidelburg, south of Gauteng who allegedly poisoned his sons’ drinks has died.Read More
Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed
The fire which has been burning in the Helderberg Mountains since Wednesday last week has been fanned by strong winds.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
Illegal dumping costs the City of Cape Town over R300m a year
The City's solid waste by-law enforcement unit has already issued a total of 1 405 fines this year, amounting to R1,3 million.Read More
Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains
Residents are being urged to prepare for a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds, rough seas, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall in some areas.Read More