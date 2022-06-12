Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline





The Beyond Busking Project forms part of the Cape Town Festival which gets underway on 15 June

Buskers are encouraged to audition at the Caste of Good Hope

Successful applicants will be provided training in song writing, vocal support and stage presence.

The project will culminate in October 2022 with the launch of the Cape Town Busking Festival which will be held at the Castle of Good Hope

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

In Europe and the US, many street performers can sustain themselves through their art, by performing impromptu pop-up performances around the city.

Artists and not looked down upon for taking their performance to the streets, and are supported by locals and visitors alike. Street artists are also supported by local government, providing a platform for them to showcase their talents on a formal level by setting up mini festivals and shows throughout the year.

Public art, street art, street performance and busking can offer unique entertainment with a local flavour that helps generate income and showcases the wealth of creative talent that a city has to offer.

But sadly, in South Africa busking is not sustainable for local artists in comparison to international trends.

Executive Chairperson of the Cape Town Festival Yusuf Ganief wants to change that narrative by launching the Beyond Busking Project, an upliftment programme that will identify talent and provide training for buskers.

The plan really is to upskill them to an international level. Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival

The programme will provide training in song writing, vocal training, stage presence, assistance in musical arrangement and equipment upgrades.

Successful applicants will also enjoy free studio time, where they will work alongside musical composers and learn about musical arrangements.

The project is being partly funded by the Western Cape's department of cultural affairs and sport.

If you look at the London Busking Festival, you have the mayor supporting that throughout the year as well, which provides a sustainable income for the buskers. Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival

Our local artists don't have those opportunities. They're seen more as second grade artists and often as a nuisance. Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival

What we want to do is uplift that image. Change that image, Reimagine that image of busking in South Africa alongside any other art form in South Africa. Yusuf Ganief, chairperson of the Cape Town festival

The Cape Town Festival kicks off the Beyond Busking Project with auditions at the Castle of Good Hope on 15 June from 11am-3pm. Buskers will give a 15-20 minute performance to a panel of judges.

For further information to apply for the auditions, please contact Thabo on 084 894 6890 or send your info, bio and contact details to thabo@capetownfestival.org.za