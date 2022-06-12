Your place or mine? The highs and lows of online dating
Online dating has rapidly become the more preferred method of meeting a potential love interest, compared to traditional methods - that, let's face it, lay in the hope that you'll bump into your forever at the local gym, library or coffee shop.
But, much Like Forrest Gump once said, “you never know what you’re gonna get" and never has a statement been truer considering the now-infamous case of the Tindler Swindler - Simon Leviev. And while there are some success stories, there have been more cases where we have borne witness to our family and friends basically been catfished.
Dating is all about putting yourself out there, but it can be difficult navigating what is sometimes a hellscape of online dating.
Sara-Jayne King spoke to three guests, including Shannon Davidoff - the owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP, about the highs and lows of online dating, and everything in-between.
It's like fishing. We all know that there are plenty of fish in the sea...and many people that joined the dating agency just got tired of shooting fish in the barrel and not knowing what they were getting...you put your name out clearly, and your intention out clearly but everybody misconstrues it..."Shannon Davidoff - owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP
You've got to have your wits about you with online dating, and you've got to be able to profile people.Shannon Davidoff - owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP
