100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains





By the end of May 2022, 92km of the Cape Town's sewer system had been cleared

The work includes cleaning main sewer pipelines in flood-prone areas

Blockages are caused by foreign objects like nappies, sanitary pads and rubble that's incorrectly disposed

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.

As part of it's winter readiness programme, the City is aiming to reach its target of cleaning 100km sewerage pipeline by the end of June 2022.

By the end of May 2022, 92km of work had already been completed.

The work includes cleaning main sewer pipelines in most flood-prone areas using jetting machines to clear blockages.

Winter is here!



Let’s ACT to reduce the risk of fires, flooding and sewer and stormwater blockages this winter season.



• Don’t leave open flames unattended

• Make your own sandbags

• Report blocked drains, intakes and illegal dumping that cause overflows#WinterReady pic.twitter.com/BGIqwxKhwA — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 12, 2022

This approach makes use of statistical data such as sewer lines that experience recurrent blockages, annual rainfall data and concentration heat maps to identify challenging areas where blockages are prevalent.

Specialised truck units are used to pressure spray the sewers to clean them and the resultant debris is then caught and taken away for safe disposal.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien says the public can help prevent sewer pipes from being blocked by not disposing of foreign objects such as fats and oils, rags, litter, nappies, sanitary pads, tampons and rubble into the sewer system.

Badroodien says these object enter the sewer network either by flushing, poured down kitchen sinks or via open manholes.

Generally, avoidable blockages remain the primary cause of sewer overflows and residents are reminded that they can help prevent such sewer blockages and overflows by disposing of their unwanted materials by using the appropriate solid waste collections and disposal services. Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation

Only human waste, toilet paper and grey water should be disposed of toilets and via sinks respectively in homes and communities. It is illegal for residents to place any other materials into the system because it causes overflows due to blockages. Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation

Tips for residents:

Put a strainer in the sink to catch food or other waste before it goes down the drain and creates blockages.

Wipe cooking fats, oil or grease off the pan, and don’t pour it down the drain.

Don’t flush nappies and sanitary products, they absorb water and expand, which causes blockages.

Check that rainwater gutters don’t flow into the sewer system, as it overloads.

Visit the City's drop-off facilities to dispose of recyclables, electronics, garage waste and builder’s rubble.