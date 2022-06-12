How can emotions be addictive?
Addiction is a term normally associated with drugs, alcohol, gambling and even sex. So you may be wondering how something inside you that’s natural - emotions, can be addicting?
Well, according to some experts, in the case of emotional addiction you become 'hooked' either on feeling a familiar way or in responding in an automatic way to certain emotions. Emotional addicts can become dependent on a certain emotion for relief, comfort and distraction and this emotion can grow into an obsession, with the cost of living at the mercy of these feelings being provoked by circumstances.
Weekend Breakfast's Gugu Mhlungu unpacked this phenomenon with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.
We can get addicted to anything. We might not even imagine the kinds of things that people can get addicted to.Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist
This article first appeared on EWN : How can emotions be addictive?
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/smiley-emoticon-anger-angry-2979107/
