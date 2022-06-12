City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service
- Dial-a-ride is a service offered to people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport
- The new clipcard system aims to make the commute a more seamless experience for regular commuters
- Commuters will be able to purchase the new clipcards as of 1 July
Regular users of the Dial-a-Ride service in Cape Town will soon be able to make use of a new convenient clipcard system for their commutes.
Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.
The new clipcard system which will be introduced from 1 July 2022 aims to make bus trips more convenient by saving users time from handling money as they will be able to buy tickets in advance.
The introduction of clipcards will also improve the safety of all, given that there will be less cash exchanging hands.
Drivers will driver will only check the validity of the card and clip each card before the start of each trip.
Those commuters making use of the service on an ad-hoc basis will still have to pay cash for their trips.
Dial-a-Ride fares are based on distance travelled and the clipcards will be colour-coded for each distance band.
Each clipcard will be valid for 10 trips within 14 days of purchase.
This is the equivalent of one pick-up and one drop-off every weekday for a week.
The trips can be used at any time within the 14-day period, thus, missing out on some trips in the first week means that the remainder is still available in the second week.
Another advantage is that users will be able to manage their finances by ring-fencing their transport budget. This will in turn lead to a more seamless commute.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
This is an exciting and innovative addition to improve our service to the DAR users. I encourage regular users to try out the new clipcard system, and have them easily available whenever they travel on the DAR service.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
