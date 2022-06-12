Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline Sara-Jayne King speaks to Yusuf Ganief, executive chairperson of the Cape Town Festival. 12 June 2022 1:21 PM
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues. 12 June 2022 1:18 PM
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues. 12 June 2022 1:18 PM
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq... 11 June 2022 10:23 AM
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq... 11 June 2022 10:23 AM
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau. 10 June 2022 12:44 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different' Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects. 12 June 2022 2:21 PM
How can emotions be addictive? Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane. 12 June 2022 12:23 PM
Your place or mine? The highs and lows of online dating Sara-Jayne King spoke to three guests, including Shanon Davidoff - the owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP, about the... 12 June 2022 11:51 AM
Nienaber lauds players' enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team's preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?) Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 10 June 2022 11:30 AM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT. 10 June 2022 2:59 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'

12 June 2022 2:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Fashion magazine
Gert-Johan Coetzee
Fashion design

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.

Fashion designer and businessperson Gert Johan Coetzee celebrates 12 years in the industry and recently launched his autumn/winter range, which is a partnership between Zebra Square Gallery, distributors of Chopard in Hyde Park Corner.

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.

The showroom in LA is just link between South African fashion and American fashion. We get so many requests from major international starts asking to wear the clothes but the problem has always been the timeline. What happened is a quicker way of having some garments available.

Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson

For now it is just for styling magazines and for celebrities to wear and later we will go into actually selling clothes there. But we're anyway doing that with my online store that ships worldwide.

Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson

In recent years my design style has developed and influenced by the time I spend growing up on a farm and drawing inspiration from those nuances and simplicity of the quietness of my childhood.

Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson

Sometimes as creatives we go around and look for inspiration from all corners of the world but when reflect back to our roots, that is where the golden nugget is. It is something that has been picked up in recent years by international stars because it is something different, something that they don't have there and is something special.

Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson

Coetzee says as a child he never thought fashion design could become a career.


This article first appeared on 702 : Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'




More from Lifestyle

How can emotions be addictive?

12 June 2022 12:23 PM

Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

Your place or mine? The highs and lows of online dating

12 June 2022 11:51 AM

Sara-Jayne King spoke to three guests, including Shanon Davidoff - the owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP, about the highs and lows of online dating, and everything in-between.

Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'

11 June 2022 5:22 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'.

Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion

11 June 2022 4:13 PM

The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.

The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents

11 June 2022 3:51 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids.

[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg)

11 June 2022 2:13 PM

The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront.

Busting widespread myths about obesity

11 June 2022 12:40 PM

"Obesity as a chronic disease, which means that it's like high-blood pressure, diabetes, asthma...it is a disease. And just like any disease, it has classical signs and symptoms."

Which restaurants make the best fondue in Gauteng?

11 June 2022 12:37 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to chef and food anthropologist Dr Anna Trapido to review some of the restaurants that make the best fondue in Gauteng.

Are allergies and asthma linked? Non-allergic asthma is more common: specialist

11 June 2022 7:18 AM

Pippa Hudson chats to Mike Levin, head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital, to ask the question - is there is a link between allergies and asthma attacks?

Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains

10 June 2022 2:59 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.

Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed

Local

[PICS] Blaze in Lourensford reignited by strong winds

Local

Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains

Local

Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'

12 June 2022 2:21 PM

100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains

12 June 2022 1:27 PM

ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

12 June 2022 1:18 PM

