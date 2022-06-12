Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies
JOHANNESBURG - The father of the three boys from Ratanda in Heidelburg, south of Gauteng who allegedly poisoned his sons’ drinks has died.
Gauteng police have confirmed the passing of the man, saying he died in hospital on Friday under police guard.
He was facing charges of murder and attempted murder at the time of his passing.
16-year-old Lehlogonolo Khoabane, 13-year-old Katleho Khoabane and six-year-old Tebogo Ngcongwane were laid to rest this month after they drank energy drinks given to them by their father while preparing for school. The drinks were allegedly mixed with poison.
The three brothers died after enduring stomach pains at school just before classes could resume.
Two of the boys died on the school premises while the third died on his way to a nearby clinic.
Their fourth brother who also drank the energy drink is reportedly still in hospital.
Their father allegedly tried to commit suicide hours after his boys left for school by overdosing on medication and stabbing himself.
He was later arrested after his sons died. He was found unconscious and rushed to hospital where he was under police guard for about two weeks until he passed away.
Police forensic specialists are still awaiting post-mortem results that would determine the exact cause of the three boys' death.
This article first appeared on EWN : Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies
Source : Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News
