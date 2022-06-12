SPCA surveys Cape fire damage in search of injured and displaced wild animals





Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors are searching the area in Somerset West and the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tableview for wild animals which may have been injured or displaced by recent fires.

The fire in Somerset West which continues to burn since earlier in the week, has already resulted in homes being gutted.

Fire and Rescue crews are also still on site at the Reserve to monitor the area in the event of flare-ups.

According to the SPCA, although not many animals have been found as yet, they expect some animals to crawl out a few days after the fires to try and get food and water.

SPCA inspectors spotted 20 to 30 baboons from the Lourensford baboon troop, which all appeared to be in good condition, but distressed by the recent events.

Sadly a porcupine that was badly burnt in the fire had to be humanely euthanised due to the severity of the injuries it sustained.

The SPCA is appealing to the public to keep an eye out and immediately contact them on (021) 700-4158/9 if any lost or injured animals are found.

Should residents come across injured animals, it's recommended they are not handled as they will be in severe pain if burnt and can still be dangerous.