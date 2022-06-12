SPCA surveys Cape fire damage in search of injured and displaced wild animals
Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors are searching the area in Somerset West and the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tableview for wild animals which may have been injured or displaced by recent fires.
The fire in Somerset West which continues to burn since earlier in the week, has already resulted in homes being gutted.
Fire and Rescue crews are also still on site at the Reserve to monitor the area in the event of flare-ups.
According to the SPCA, although not many animals have been found as yet, they expect some animals to crawl out a few days after the fires to try and get food and water.
SPCA inspectors spotted 20 to 30 baboons from the Lourensford baboon troop, which all appeared to be in good condition, but distressed by the recent events.
Sadly a porcupine that was badly burnt in the fire had to be humanely euthanised due to the severity of the injuries it sustained.
The SPCA is appealing to the public to keep an eye out and immediately contact them on (021) 700-4158/9 if any lost or injured animals are found.
Should residents come across injured animals, it's recommended they are not handled as they will be in severe pain if burnt and can still be dangerous.
More from Local
City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service
Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.Read More
100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains
The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.Read More
Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Yusuf Ganief, executive chairperson of the Cape Town Festival.Read More
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.Read More
Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies
The father of the three boys from Ratanda in Heidelburg, south of Gauteng who allegedly poisoned his sons’ drinks has died.Read More
Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed
The fire which has been burning in the Helderberg Mountains since Wednesday last week has been fanned by strong winds.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
Illegal dumping costs the City of Cape Town over R300m a year
The City's solid waste by-law enforcement unit has already issued a total of 1 405 fines this year, amounting to R1,3 million.Read More
Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains
Residents are being urged to prepare for a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds, rough seas, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall in some areas.Read More