ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down
CAPE TOWN - ActionSA Western Cape Chairperson Vytjie Mentor has stepped down from her position.
The party says she will assume a new role within the organisation.
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.
Mashaba says while she is on the road to recovery, the party’s senate will go ahead with identifying a suitable candidate to take over her position.
This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down
More from Local
SPCA surveys Cape fire damage in search of injured and displaced wild animals
SPCA Inspectors continue to search for wild animals injured in fires in Somerset West and Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tableview.Read More
City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service
Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.Read More
100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains
The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.Read More
Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Yusuf Ganief, executive chairperson of the Cape Town Festival.Read More
Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies
The father of the three boys from Ratanda in Heidelburg, south of Gauteng who allegedly poisoned his sons’ drinks has died.Read More
Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed
The fire which has been burning in the Helderberg Mountains since Wednesday last week has been fanned by strong winds.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
Illegal dumping costs the City of Cape Town over R300m a year
The City's solid waste by-law enforcement unit has already issued a total of 1 405 fines this year, amounting to R1,3 million.Read More
Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains
Residents are being urged to prepare for a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds, rough seas, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall in some areas.Read More
More from Politics
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.Read More
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula
The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA
The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour.Read More
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal'
The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegations.Read More
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC?
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist Carol Paton about how this case has impacted Ramaphosa’s image.Read More
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm without any interference.Read More