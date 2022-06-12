Cape Town man uses the power of social media to track down owner of lost wallet
A Cape Town entrepreneur made it his mission to track down the owner of a wallet he picked up while walking outside Charly's Bakery in the Cape Town CBD.
Coffee L Mqukuse is the owner of MIHA Garments, a company he established in 2020 which makes hand-stitched garments.
He posted about his discovery on social media, and in no time he was put in touch with the owner of the lost property.
To pay it forward, the woman gave him R300 for finding her wallet, but also promised to buy his products for her family.
That's not all, she also used her own social media presence to spread the word about his business ventures.
The moral of the story? Do the right thing, it could pay off in the long run!
More from Local
SIU: We can't do anything about OCJ IT tender unless matter is reported
The story reported by 'Sunday Times' states that the Office of the Chief Justice awarded an IT contract to multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters.Read More
More suspects expected in dock as Mafalala murder accused make second appearance
It’s expected that more people will appear in the dock, alongside the five accused who’ve already made a first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court last Monday.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll rises to 461
Premier Sihle Zikalala says 23 bodies remain unidentified.Read More
Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials
The office says it will not be commenting further on the story until it has gathered all the evidence.Read More
SPCA surveys Cape fire damage in search of injured and displaced wild animals
SPCA Inspectors continue to search for wild animals injured in fires in Somerset West and Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tableview.Read More
City of Cape Town introduces new convenient clipcards for Dial-a-Ride service
Dial-a-Ride is a public transport service for people with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.Read More
100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains
The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.Read More
Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Yusuf Ganief, executive chairperson of the Cape Town Festival.Read More
ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.Read More