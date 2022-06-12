Cape Town man uses the power of social media to track down owner of lost wallet





A Cape Town entrepreneur made it his mission to track down the owner of a wallet he picked up while walking outside Charly's Bakery in the Cape Town CBD.

Coffee L Mqukuse is the owner of MIHA Garments, a company he established in 2020 which makes hand-stitched garments.

He posted about his discovery on social media, and in no time he was put in touch with the owner of the lost property.

To pay it forward, the woman gave him R300 for finding her wallet, but also promised to buy his products for her family.

That's not all, she also used her own social media presence to spread the word about his business ventures.

The moral of the story? Do the right thing, it could pay off in the long run!