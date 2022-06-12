Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials
The Office of the Chief Justice says it is seeking legal advice regarding reports of irregularities in the awarding of a R225 million information technology contract.
The office says it will not be commenting further on the story until it has gathered all the evidence.
The Sunday Times is reporting that three former employees of the office of the chief justice - are set to benefit from an IT contract awarded to global media house Thomson Reuters.
The report says that former chief financial officer Casper Coetzee, former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk helped set up the contract before resigning last month.
The six-year contract is believed to relate to the national rollout of case lines - software owned by Reuters which will be used by South African courts to file documents digitally.
This article first appeared on EWN : Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials
Source : GCIS
