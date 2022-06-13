KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll rises to 461





JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Sunday that the death toll from the April and May floods has risen to 461.

He was giving an update on the provincial government’s response to the damage caused by the disastrous floods.

He says 23 bodies remain unidentified.

Zikalala visited the families who have been moved to the 206 temporary residential units.

More than 6,000 people are still homeless as more than 8,000 houses were totally destroyed by the floods.

Zikalala said that the provincial government had made an application to the national disaster management centre to access a total of R17 billion in relief funds for KwaZulu-Natal sector departments and municipal damages.

The provinces application to start using the funds has been acknowledged and they're now waiting on national government to process their request, he said.

