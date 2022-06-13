



CAPE TOWN - Five people arrested in connection with the murder of a Cape Town e-hailing driver will make a second appearance in court on Monday.

The 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala died at the hands of a group of Parkwood residents earlier this month.

The angry mob turned on Mafalala, torched his car and accused him of trying to kidnap children in their neighbourhood.

It’s expected that more people will appear in the dock alongside the five accused, who’ve already made a first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court last Monday.

They face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last week said more arrests will be made.

The case was postponed to Monday for bail information and for the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine if an advocate will be appointed to the case.

This article first appeared on EWN : More suspects expected in dock as Mafalala murder accused make second appearance