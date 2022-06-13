Glad(iolus) to see you here! Scarlet Afrikaner plant discovered in Macassar





Biodiversity staff at the Macassar East Conservation Area say they are delighted to have discovered a colony of the Gladiolus priorii.

Also known as the Scarlet Afrikaner, it had long been assumed that the plant was absent from the False Bay coastline due to the lack of suitable rocky habitats.

The bulb which produces a bright red flower is usually found on sandstone and granite slopes in the Southwestern Cape.

It's believed this is the first time this species has been recorded in limestone.

The Macassar East Conservation area is a developing conservation area that stretches from the mouth of the Eerste River to the Macassar Beach Resort.