Table View: Man steals emergency vehicle of medics who treated him at accident





Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing the emergency vehicle of the paramedics who were treating him at the scene of an accident.

On Saturday, a Community Medics crew was called to Sunset Beach in Tableview after a car had rolled onto its roof and was blocking both lanes of traffic.

A man who admitted having been in the vehicle was assessed by the medics and then questioned by SAPS.

Immediately afterward, he's alleged to have fled the scene in the Community Medics emergency response vehicle.

The car was later spotted in Steenburg by members from the LEAP Reaction Unit who gave chase and were able to block off the vehicle in Muizenburg.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, driving while under the influence, reckless and negligent driving and resisting arrest.

Community Medics has opened a case of Theft of Motor vehicle.