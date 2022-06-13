[WATCH] There IS room at the inn! Rescued donkeys find new home at Alpaca Inn
They look the picture of health now, but back in April this female donkey and her foal were in a bad way.
They were two of four donkeys found on a farmer's property suffering from terrible neglect.
"They had clearly not been cared for as they were very thin and terrified of people" says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
"Mommy donkey had wounds in her mouth, presumably from being driven or ridden with wire in her mouth. Her foal did not leave her side."
But three months on, and there's a happy ending to the tale.
Mom and baby have been given a new home thanks to Yanic Klue from Alpaca Inn in Montague.
"Welcome to our home Simon and Jenny. You are now safe. Thank you to the @capespca for saving this mom and baby and caring for them. We are so proud to have you part of our family at our home @alpacainn_montagu" posted Yanic on the Alpaca Inn's Instagram page.
