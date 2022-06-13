Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft





The questions around the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm are piling up.

TimesLive investigative journalist Aron Hyman investigated the backgrounds of the men alleged to have robbed the farm, only to be intimidated, tortured and bribed to not speak about the theft.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Limpopo elective conference on 5 June 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

One of the men, Erkki Shikongo, admits to being a criminal but denies involvement in the theft from Ramaphosa’s farm.

Co-accused Urbanus Shaumbwako is facing charges for fleeing a roadblock and then being caught with firearms registered to Namibian police.

The first case cropped up in 2020, as an illegal border crossing by Imanuwela David, one of five men named by Arthur Fraser as being part of the raid on Phala Phala.

The other four were Erkki Shikongo, Urbanus Shaumbwako, Petrus Muhekeni and Petrus Afrikaner.

The Namibian police found in David’s possession a Tag Hauer watch worth N$28,000, a Rolex watch worth N$280,000 and a gold chain worth N$163,000, plus eleven US$100 notes.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hyman about what he has discovered about the Namibian suspects (scroll up to listen).

These alleged thieves… who stole $4 million, may have spent the money in Namibia… They were crossing between South Africa and Namibia a lot… David was trying to get out of South Africa… All the accused are linked to the physical robbery, according to Arthur Fraser’s affidavit… Aron Hyman, investigative journalist - TimesLive

