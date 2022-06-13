Lourensford fire under control - Cape Winelands District Municipality





CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality said that the Lourensford fire had been brought under control.

The blaze was 95% contained.

Firefighters stood down late on Sunday after rainfall aided firefighting efforts.

Teams will continue to do regular inspections of the area to ensure that there are no flare-ups.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Anne Otto: "Although the rain has started and dampened the open ground, a lot more rain is required to ensure that all smouldering coals are extinguished. The Cape Winelands fire services and ground crew teams will continue to do regular checks on vulnerable areas such as the pine plantation and other areas with dense vegetation."

