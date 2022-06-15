



June 16th is Youth Day - and that makes us all nostalgic no matter what age we are.

What songs take you back to childhood or those angst-filled teenage years?

Here are some tracks that are a reminder of the good times, the bad times, and the inspirational moments of our youth.

1. Who can forget the classic Alphaville track Forever Young from the 1984 album 'Forever Young'?

2. And of course, 'Get Busy Living' Goldfish reminds us.

3. In 2017 the Chainsmokers reminded us 'It's hard to be young' - Young from their debut album 'Memories... Do Not Open'.

5. Good Luck says take it easy.

6. You remember being a teenager? Katy Perry says it was a dream.

7. Cher makes us all believe

8. Make sure you live a larger-than-life life

9. You've gotta have faith insists George

This article first appeared on KFM : 9 songs that make us feel 'Forever Young'