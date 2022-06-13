Wheelchair racers set for tough Cape Town Marathon route - Ernst van Dyk
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is returning on 16 October with the aim of being Africa's only major marathon and it has now included the wheelchair marathon to its list of events for the running festival.
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon’s wheelchair race ambassador and veteran wheelchair racer, Ernst Van Dyk, noted that he and his fellow racers had to campaign hard for it to be included in the Abbott World Marathon Majors as a landmark event.
Van Dyk said that the wheelchair marathon's inclusion was a major win for people in wheelchairs because, instead of being sidelined as inclusion for inclusion's sake, the professional wheelchair marathon is now a central part of the traditional marathon, something that would have been virtually unheard of 25 years ago.
We fought and campaigned long and hard as wheelchair athletes to be included because we believe in diversity and inclusion. That came about a couple of years ago and since then we've been part of the main show.Ernst Van Dyk, wheelchair race ambassador - Salam Cape Town Marathon
Van Dyk says that with the wheelchair event now part of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, he's hoping to see more South African representation in the event in the next few years.
What we mean by professional is that the athletes are paid. They get appearance fees, they are invited, their air tickets are paid, their accommodation is set up, and there's prize money. So, a young kid growing up in a wheelchair can aspire to be a full-time wheelchair racer and make a living out of it.Ernst Van Dyk, wheelchair race ambassador - Salam Cape Town Marathon
Those interested in participating in the marathon can visit their website and sign up here.
Listen to the full interview above.
