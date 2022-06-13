Former pilot paves the way for those keen to join aviation industry





Meet Fatima Jakoet, the first muslim woman to fly commercial airliners in South Africa.

With 17 years of flying experience, Jakoet founded the Sakhikamva Foundation, which translates to building a future in isiXhosa, in 2010.

Lester Kiewit interviews the professional pilot on her non-profit organisation which inspires disadvantaged youths to get into the aviation industry.

The initaitive has mentored more than 70 000 learners and has run more than 12 programs and projects.

The foundation strives to lessen barriers to entry into the industry which has been characterised as expensive and difficult to access, says Jakoet.

The initiative expands beyond aviation awareness and develops the youth's technology skills through their Science Technology Education and Mathematics (STEM) education.

In 2013 and 2014 we started changing our strategy and looked at the whole STEM education and the development of technology skills for our children and how do we enrich the current curriculum that is really not taking our children there. Fatima Jakoet - Sakhikamva Foundation founder

Their bursary scheme is set to return in the next six months, which will help build the talent pipeline towards future aircraft engineers, air traffic controllers and all aspects of aviation field.

There's a job for everyone in the aviation industry from hospitality to pilots flying high. Fatima Jakoet - Sakhikamva Foundation founder

Sakhikamva programmes include a Stream Laboratory, which is STEM laboratory that engages the youth through Robotics, aerospace and IOT and a paper jet challenge for grade 5-9 learners to compete as teams of three in a distance, design and time in the air category.

Visit the Sakhikamva foundation website for more information.