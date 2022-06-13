



CAPE TOWN - The scenic Chapman's Peak Drive between Noordhoek and Hout Bay in Cape Town has been closed due to bad weather and a rockfall.

A cold front made landfall on Sunday night and the wet weather is expected to continue well into the week.

The route operator will announce when the road is reopened and has suggested that motorists use Ou Kaapse Weg as an alternative route.

This article first appeared on EWN : Chapman's Peak Drive closed after rockfall