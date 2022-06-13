Shireen Essop found: 'People are worried. It's understandable they want answers'
Shireen Essop (32), who went missing on 23 May, was found alive by the Klipfontein neighbourhood watch on Saturday around 2:00 AM.
Essop was reported missing after her car was found abandoned with no trace of her.
"Having a neighbourhood watch actively involved in this manner is what is meant by the ‘all of society’ approach,” said Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allan.
“It just shows what can be achieved when we’re all involved in combatting crime."
Police are still investigating the circumstances around Essop’s disappearance, according to Allan.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Candice van der Rheede of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit about what happens after a kidnapped person is returned home (scroll up to listen).
A lot of people are genuinely worried… It’s understandable that people want answers… We try and locate people without flyers… always the last resort…Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
We don’t want false posts being spread… In the last year, there were five business owners taken for ransom… The police should communicate even more [referring to Essop case] … People don’t know what transpired… We’re not asking for the entire story… just enough for people to stop speculating, and to stop being paranoid.Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
Source : @072MISSING/Twitter
