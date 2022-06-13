SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil





The South African government is fighting for the extradition of a R22 billion bitcoin fraud kingpin from Brazil.

Authorities said Mirror Trading International CEO Johann Steynberg provided a financial service without the required licence.

Moreover, he is accused of fraud, theft and money laundering.

Steynberg left his wife and child behind in Polokwane when he disappeared in December 2020 and has since started a new family in Brazil.

A Brazilian judge ruled that taking up residence and starting a family there did not prevent precautionary arrest or extradition.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen (scroll up to listen).

There was a network marketing scam called Mirror Trading International that ran aground in 2020… You deposit your bitcoin into the scheme and recruit other people… it turned out too good to be true… AnonymousZA… broke MTI’s back office because it was incredibly poorly coded… Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband

The scammers scammed the scam and one another… The scheme keeps going; people still believe in this thing… Still defending the scam… In December 2020, Johann Steynberg travels to Brazil and vanishes… the whole scheme… collapses… In December 2021, Steynberg is picked up… on fake documents… Jan Vermeulen, editor - MyBroadband

