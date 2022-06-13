Gift of the Givers on KZN flood relief: 'Not much movement at all'
Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has bemoaned the government's slow progress in restoring KwaZulu-Natal following the recent devastating flooding in the province.
Providing an update on Sunday, premier Sihle Zikalala said 87 people were still missing while the death toll stood at 461.
He added that search and rescue operation continued.
Sooliman argued that it was likely that the number of missing people was higher than reported.
I think it's far more than that, but the reality is at this point it's a search and recovery mission but I don't think they're going to find many more people... the only bodies that we're really going to find, if in the next few days some will come up from the water but in terms of the sand and the mudslides, we're never going to find those bodies.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers Foundation
Sooliman criticised the government's lack of progress on the reconstruction of the colossal damage to the province's infrastructure.
There is no real remarkable progress in terms of roads, the bridges, the houses, and the schools that have been damaged, hospitals that have been damaged, water facilities... In the five categories of infrastructure that I've explained to you, there's been not much movement at all.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers Foundation
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Gift of the Givers on KZN flood relief: 'Not much movement at all'
Source : GCIS
