Icy and wet weather persists in Cape Town

Mandy Wiener spoke to forecaster for the South African Weather Service Elizabeth Viljoen about what to expect from the weather this week.

The mother city will experience a series of cold fronts and rain with an added risk of flooding.

The rain is expected to continue until Wednesday, and then there will be a slight break until Friday evening.

But more rain is expected throughout the weekend.

