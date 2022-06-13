Do you have what it takes to be crowned the 2022 Boerewors Champion of SA?
It's practically its own food group and certainly a South African staple, and once again the search is on to find the best boerewors in South Africa.
There are just a few days remaining to enter the annual Championship Boerewors competition in which judges seek to discover the most authentic Mzansi boerewors.
The comp celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, having been launched by Shoprite and Checkers in 1992.
Back then, it was only open to employees of the supermarket giant, but since 2001 all South Africans have been eligible to throw their wors into the ring.
But be warned, if you do enter, you'll face some stiff competition in the form of former Shoprite Checkers staff member Tommy Hendriks.
Hendriks was crowned the winner of the first-ever competition three decades ago and says he's entering again this year for nostalgia's sake.
“I feel like this year’s recipe is the one that will help me win the title again" says Hendriks.
The grand prize is a Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 RB AT worth over R600 000 and the top 3 winners will also walk away with their share of R100 000 in cash.
Entries for the competition are open until 17 June 2022.
Click here for more info or to enter
Source : Supplied
