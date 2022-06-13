Streaming issues? Report here
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway'

13 June 2022 3:34 PM
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking.

Not in decades have so few airlines competed for business across our skies.

The government deregulated the South African airline industry in 1991 - which brought competition and lower prices.

What happens now that there are fewer airlines in South Africa?

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Birns does not believe there is a shortage of seats in the country.

He reckons that the recovery, good up to now, has stalled due to factors such as the war in Ukraine and the resultant spike in the cost of jet fuel.

FlySafair… now has a 60% market share with the exit of Comair… their operations accounted for… about one-third of seats… a glut of capacity… Comair had to sell seats at subeconomic prices…

Linden Birns, Managing Director - Plane Talking

SAA is expected to ramp up operations... Mango… could also be back on the runway… I’m wondering if there is not somebody holding out to pick up the assets [of Comair] at a fire sale price from the liquidator…

Linden Birns, Managing Director - Plane Talking



