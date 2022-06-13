Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100





JOHANNESBURG - As Father's Day draws close, don't miss out on the opportunity to make it extra special this year.

Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu - show your father appreciation with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.

Here are five frugal but thoughtful gifts Dad will love:

'I’M AN AMAZING DAD' PRINTED APRON FOR R99.00

Warning: Dad might never take it off. This cute apron is the perfect excuse for him to prance around in it at family gatherings as he prepares the braai or cooks supper. It is also away to guarantee your spot as the favourite child.

Shop online here or get it from your nearest Crazy Store outlet.

GLAMOUR BEER GLASS FOR R89.00

Take it up a notch and gift Dad this ''form meets function'' beer drinking glass.

It is sealed with a golden finish and a narrow base to ensure his beer stays colder for longer. Give him a chance to tell you how much he cares over a cold pint of beer.

Tip: The tipsier he is the easier it is to ask for money.

Purchase it online or at your nearest @home store.

DIGITIME MEN'S PEDOMETER DIGITAL WATCH FOR R77.00

This simple black digital watch is an affordable and simple accessory dad will definitely appreciate.

It's 8cm x 8cm x 8cm design with a resin finish is perfect for the stereotypical no fuss father who appreciates practicality.

It also has 12 month warranty.

Order it online here.

BBQ GLOVE FOR R79.99

Chances are dad would never buy it for himself but will never touch a hot braai stand again without it.

Gift your father this Home n Leisure BBQ Glove set and ensure he keeps his hands protected in the summer and warm in winter.

You can order it online or visit a Crazy Store near you.

THE CLICHÉ 'BEST DAD EVER' DAILY MUG FROM TYPO'S AT R79.00

It's a cliché as old as time. All of the world's greatest fathers and their markers of success - the classic 'Best Dad' mug.

Couple this mug with his favourite cup of tea or coffee.- just the way he likes it. Also, bring out the tears and a short heartfelt message for extra effect.

Place your order online or make way to your closest Typo.

This article first appeared on EWN : Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100