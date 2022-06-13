Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains
- South Africa could follow a global trend by further hiking interest rates
- In May, the SA Reserve Bank raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4,75%
- The prime lending rate is currently at 8,25%
There's a lot of talk in the United States of America that the only option to ward off inflation is to hike interest rates.
Economists are forecasting that the interest rate could be raised by as much as 75 basis points in the USA, which is something that hasn't been done since 2004.
But is that the solution for the struggling South African economy as well?
In May, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%.
The hike took the prime lending rate to 8.25%.
Fifty basis points is not off the table, but neither is 25 basis points. Going into every MPC meeting, we have to assess the state of the South African economy.Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor
As a central bank, we are prepared to protect the buying power of the wages and salaries of the working people. We must be able to protect the income of those who are on social grants and fixed income, by ensuring that inflation is kept within check.Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor
Rising inflation is the enemy of working people.Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor
The thing about inflation is, whether you're employed or unemployed, inflation is going to affect you. Those with financial assets can protect themselves against the ravages of inflation, but the ordinary working class can't.Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank Governor
Source : @SAReserveBank/Twitter
