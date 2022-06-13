AfriForum bays for EFF's blood in 'kill the boer' song case
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum’s is not convinced that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his party claim that they can't afford the R500,000 fine that the lobby group’s asking they be slapped with for singing ‘Kill the Boer’.
The lobby group brought a hate speech case against the EFF over its use of the controversial song "Dubul’ Ibhunu" - which translates to “shoot the boer”.
Closing arguments in the case took place in the Equality Court, sitting in the Johannesburg High Court, on Monday.
During his address, AfriForum's legal representative advocate Mark Oppenheimer argued that it was clear the use of the song demonstrated an intention to incite violence.
“There is no other inference to be drawn from the language and gestures used, both of which depict the use of firearms with a defined intention in mind. There is nothing ironic, poetic, or ambiguous about such conduct.”
And countering Malema’s claims on the stand that the EFF couldn’t afford the fine AfriForum wanted, Oppenheimer pointed to the party having previously disclosed a donation of more than R3 million.
He further made reference to reports that Malema had a net worth of $2 million, saying they should be investigated for perjury.
He also said a strong message had to be sent: “It’s important to send a signal to other people that this kind of speech is not protected speech, that there will be consequences, that one cannot merely apologise for it - especially under conditions where the EFF have been completely and utterly unapologetic about it.”
This article first appeared on EWN : AfriForum bays for EFF's blood in 'kill the boer' song case
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
