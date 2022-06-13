Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, the host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
Fifa acknowledges that Qatar is a “conservative country” but says it is “committed to delivering an inclusive experience that is welcoming, safe and accessible to all”.
Despite assurances, there is growing international concern about the rights of gay people attending the event.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley (skip to 5:30).
Various countries are speaking out… The technical director of Germany’s team has described the treatment of gay people in Qatar as ‘absolutely unacceptable’. He’s wondering why football authorities chose Qatar to host this event.John Adderley, international correspondent
Some of the Welsh team staff… are not going, in protest against Qatar’s stance on gay rights…John Adderley, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171093417_football-on-the-rainbow-colored-background-.html?vti=ndnciggd5twaartsjc-1-10
More from Sport
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.Read More
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series
The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the players as the Springboks prepare for a challenging international season.Read More
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp
Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming three-match series against Wales.Read More
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen
John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen.Read More
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar?
Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Africa.Read More
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms
Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.Read More
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship
Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El SalvadorRead More
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair
Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hairRead More
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists
Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerous.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100
Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.Read More
Wheelchair racers set for tough Cape Town Marathon route - Ernst van Dyk
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon wheelchair ambassador Ernst Van Dyk about wheelchair racers being included in the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.Read More
'Grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier' - Adulting 101
Weekend Breakfast's Gugs Mhlungu spoke to the author of Adulting 101, Jen Thorpe, about her book on adulting.Read More
Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.Read More
How can emotions be addictive?
Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.Read More
Your place or mine? The highs and lows of online dating
Sara-Jayne King spoke to three guests, including Shanon Davidoff - the owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP, about the highs and lows of online dating, and everything in-between.Read More
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'.Read More
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion
The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.Read More