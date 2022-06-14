Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene





A local indie-funk-pop band, Year of Dogs, is making waves in the South African alternative music scene after forming their band just weeks before the initial 2020 lockdown.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist Dillon Birns about their experience since starting the band.

Year of Dogs did their first performance together right before lockdown hit.

When they realised they wouldn’t be able to perform in the near future, they decided to make the most of their time and use it to write music.

They have since released their debut EP Pavement Special, and their hit single Sweet Red reached number one on the South African Alternative Music charts. They also performed in line-ups with the likes of Jeremy Loops and Shortstraw.

They always say you never work when you do something you love and we all love it so much, it’s a huge treat to be able to perform. Dillon Birns, Year of Dogs bassist

Listen to the audio for more.