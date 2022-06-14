Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: New Green Eskom Campaign
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alex Lenferna | South Africa Climate Justice Campaigner with 350.org
Today at 08:21
Africa Report with Leanne de Bassompierre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
What happens when a medical aid MSA runs out before the year is done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jill Larkan - Head at Gtc Healthcare Consulting
Today at 11:05
Loanwords in Cape Muslim Vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
mogamat alexander
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NMB's Impofu Dam water levels too low for extraction; Day Zero looms John Maytham spoke to senior 'Daily Maverick' journalist, Estelle Ellis, about what the impact of this will be. 14 June 2022 6:45 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy. 14 June 2022 6:35 AM
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB. 14 June 2022 6:48 AM
Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 14 June 2022 6:47 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy. 14 June 2022 6:35 AM
View all Business
Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band. 14 June 2022 6:54 AM
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developmen... 14 June 2022 6:53 AM
[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine. 14 June 2022 6:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
View all Sport
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT. 10 June 2022 2:59 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene

14 June 2022 6:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Year of Dogs
South African Alternative Music

Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band.

A local indie-funk-pop band, Year of Dogs, is making waves in the South African alternative music scene after forming their band just weeks before the initial 2020 lockdown.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist Dillon Birns about their experience since starting the band.

Year of Dogs did their first performance together right before lockdown hit.

When they realised they wouldn’t be able to perform in the near future, they decided to make the most of their time and use it to write music.

They have since released their debut EP Pavement Special, and their hit single Sweet Red reached number one on the South African Alternative Music charts. They also performed in line-ups with the likes of Jeremy Loops and Shortstraw.

They always say you never work when you do something you love and we all love it so much, it’s a huge treat to be able to perform.

Dillon Birns, Year of Dogs bassist

Listen to the audio for more.




14 June 2022 6:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Year of Dogs
South African Alternative Music

More from Lifestyle

Missing Image Placeholder

Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare

14 June 2022 6:53 AM

John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector

14 June 2022 6:50 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup

13 June 2022 5:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100

13 June 2022 5:38 PM

Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wheelchair racers set for tough Cape Town Marathon route - Ernst van Dyk

13 June 2022 12:46 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon wheelchair ambassador Ernst Van Dyk about wheelchair racers being included in the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic

12 June 2022 4:41 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier' - Adulting 101

12 June 2022 3:40 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Gugs Mhlungu spoke to the author of Adulting 101, Jen Thorpe, about her book on adulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'

12 June 2022 2:21 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How can emotions be addictive?

12 June 2022 12:23 PM

Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your place or mine? The highs and lows of online dating

12 June 2022 11:51 AM

Sara-Jayne King spoke to three guests, including Shanon Davidoff - the owner and CEO of Perfect Partners and Match VIP, about the highs and lows of online dating, and everything in-between.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

Politics Local

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

Business Local

NMB's Impofu Dam water levels too low for extraction; Day Zero looms

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Teffo says 2 of his clients ‘unlawfully detained’

14 June 2022 6:57 AM

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

14 June 2022 6:35 AM

UK to send first asylum seekers to Rwanda

14 June 2022 6:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA