Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene
A local indie-funk-pop band, Year of Dogs, is making waves in the South African alternative music scene after forming their band just weeks before the initial 2020 lockdown.
Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist Dillon Birns about their experience since starting the band.
Year of Dogs did their first performance together right before lockdown hit.
When they realised they wouldn’t be able to perform in the near future, they decided to make the most of their time and use it to write music.
They have since released their debut EP Pavement Special, and their hit single Sweet Red reached number one on the South African Alternative Music charts. They also performed in line-ups with the likes of Jeremy Loops and Shortstraw.
They always say you never work when you do something you love and we all love it so much, it’s a huge treat to be able to perform.Dillon Birns, Year of Dogs bassist
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare
John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developments.Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine.Read More
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100
Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.Read More
Wheelchair racers set for tough Cape Town Marathon route - Ernst van Dyk
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon wheelchair ambassador Ernst Van Dyk about wheelchair racers being included in the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.Read More
'Grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier' - Adulting 101
Weekend Breakfast's Gugs Mhlungu spoke to the author of Adulting 101, Jen Thorpe, about her book on adulting.Read More
Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.Read More
How can emotions be addictive?
Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.Read More