[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Making sense of municipal audits: do they matter?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mabatho Sedikela - Head of Audit at Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA)
Prof Jaap de Visser, Director of the Dullar Omar Institute
Today at 07:20
URC final: getting the logistics right
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: Is Australia’s electricity grid is no longer fit for purpose?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richie Merzian | Director, Climate & Energy Program at Australia Institute
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 08:45
Goodwood Wrestling Club showing the youth a few good moves
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hayden Abrahams
Today at 09:15
Science of Sinkholes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gideon Groenewald
Today at 09:30
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the virus attacking Justin Bieber's face?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly du Plessis - CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa
Today at 09:40
Dad's on Duty
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jade Seedat
Today at 09:50
Youth Capital on short documentary film focused on the barriers youth face to employment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Beanie campaign
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monique Parring
Today at 10:30
Amari's adventures
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nzinga Qunta
Today at 10:45
Kid's book, Soweto Tea Party launches on Youth Day
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nokuthula Msimango - Contributor and author at Imbiza Journal
Today at 11:05
Decision-making fatigue (exacerbated by the pandemic)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Khosi Jiyane - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 11:30
How do we generate opportunities for the youth
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zimkitha Gebeda
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bark stripping is damaging Cape Town's ecosystems John Maytham spoke to arborist, Francois Krige, about the effects of this practice. 16 June 2022 6:48 AM
'It’s a real indictment on the industry': Wits prof on bias in medical trials John Maytham spoke to divisional director of Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand, Professor François Venter, about med... 16 June 2022 6:45 AM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Local
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings. 15 June 2022 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
View all Business
Dancing with our fathers: Five explorations of fatherhood in post-modern cinema For this Father’s Day, we are celebrating some of the complex and dynamic fathers in 21st century cinema with these five films 16 June 2022 7:00 AM
Cape Town Jazzathon celebrating its 25th anniversary The event will be running at the Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino on 17, 18, and 19 June and will host a range of incredible talent... 16 June 2022 6:49 AM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties' Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its w... 15 June 2022 12:20 PM
Wheelchair basketball tournament coming to V&A Waterfront this Youth Day Pippa Hudson spoke to secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape, Lloyd Lingeveldt, about the sport in South Africa a... 15 June 2022 6:39 AM
View all Sport
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Zoning in on wind farms this Global Wind Day Speaking to Lester Kiewit, head of development at Red Rocket South Africa - Sharief Harris, said wind farms have proven to reduce... 15 June 2022 2:15 PM
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest. 15 June 2022 2:09 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector

14 June 2022 6:50 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Samsung
Stuff Magazine
Toby Shapshak
The MoneyShow

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine.
  • The Samsung Freestyle Projector allows the viewer to watch at any angle
  • Content being viewed can be mirrored to a second device and viewed in a different room
  • The Samsung Freestyle Projector costs in the region of R14 000

As consumers media consumption habits change from traditional terrestrial television viewing to streaming services like Netflix, it was bound to happen that a new device would come along to replace an old school television set.

The tech world has experienced somewhat of explosion in the use of the projector which seems to be taking the tech world by storm.

There's nothing new about projectors. They've been around a long time, but they've become a lot smaller, smarter and nifty and now appeal to a much younger audience too.

I lay on the couch with a pillow under my head with my son and we watched on the roof. We watched Netflix and it was really fantastic.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine

It's a rethinking of what we use television and projectors for. Projectors for a long time were something you could only get if you were very wealthy. No longer....

Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine

If you project it onto a wall that isnt white, that's got a shade or it's got a colour, it very cleverly compensates for that.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine

Listen to the audio for more.




14 June 2022 6:50 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Samsung
Stuff Magazine
Toby Shapshak
The MoneyShow

More from Lifestyle

Dancing with our fathers: Five explorations of fatherhood in post-modern cinema

16 June 2022 7:00 AM

For this Father’s Day, we are celebrating some of the complex and dynamic fathers in 21st century cinema with these five films

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Jazzathon celebrating its 25th anniversary

16 June 2022 6:49 AM

The event will be running at the Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino on 17, 18, and 19 June and will host a range of incredible talents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period

15 June 2022 9:27 PM

Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'

15 June 2022 8:23 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community

15 June 2022 3:11 PM

Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

15 June 2022 12:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking at yourself during virtual meetings can mess with your mood

15 June 2022 11:59 AM

A new study indicates that the more a person stares at themselves while in a virtual meeting, the worse their mood gets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight

15 June 2022 10:51 AM

Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Ster-Kinekor cinema opening at V&A Waterfront

15 June 2022 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Motheo Matsau, acting CEO Ster-Kinekor Theatres, about their cinema opening at the V&A Waterfront.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It’s a real indictment on the industry': Wits prof on bias in medical trials

Local

Bark stripping is damaging Cape Town's ecosystems

Local

Cape Town Jazzathon celebrating its 25th anniversary

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

US announces $1 bn more in arms for Ukraine

16 June 2022 5:34 AM

Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon

16 June 2022 5:29 AM

Biden chastises oil industry over fuel costs

16 June 2022 5:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA