[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector
- The Samsung Freestyle Projector allows the viewer to watch at any angle
- Content being viewed can be mirrored to a second device and viewed in a different room
- The Samsung Freestyle Projector costs in the region of R14 000
As consumers media consumption habits change from traditional terrestrial television viewing to streaming services like Netflix, it was bound to happen that a new device would come along to replace an old school television set.
The tech world has experienced somewhat of explosion in the use of the projector which seems to be taking the tech world by storm.
There's nothing new about projectors. They've been around a long time, but they've become a lot smaller, smarter and nifty and now appeal to a much younger audience too.
I lay on the couch with a pillow under my head with my son and we watched on the roof. We watched Netflix and it was really fantastic.Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine
It's a rethinking of what we use television and projectors for. Projectors for a long time were something you could only get if you were very wealthy. No longer....Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine
If you project it onto a wall that isnt white, that's got a shade or it's got a colour, it very cleverly compensates for that.Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine
Listen to the audio for more.
