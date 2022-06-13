Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda





Prince Charles says his government’s policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda is “appalling”.

His comments come after a legal challenge against deporting asylum seekers failed.

The first flight is due in Rwanda on Tuesday.

Britain’s Prince Charles speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on 22 January 2020. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

“There is huge controversy over this policy of removing illegal migrants to Rwanda,” said international correspondent, John Adderley.

“The idea is to deter people from even thinking of making that dangerous crossing over the English Channel.

“It’s potentially embarrassing for him because Prince Charles is due to go to Rwanda later this month. It would be interesting to see if he tones it down when he becomes King.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Adderley.