Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda

13 June 2022 5:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Rwanda
Prince charles
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
John Adderly

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Prince Charles says his government’s policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda is “appalling”.

His comments come after a legal challenge against deporting asylum seekers failed.

The first flight is due in Rwanda on Tuesday.

Britain’s Prince Charles speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on 22 January 2020. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

“There is huge controversy over this policy of removing illegal migrants to Rwanda,” said international correspondent, John Adderley.

“The idea is to deter people from even thinking of making that dangerous crossing over the English Channel.

“It’s potentially embarrassing for him because Prince Charles is due to go to Rwanda later this month. It would be interesting to see if he tones it down when he becomes King.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Adderley.




