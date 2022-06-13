Hundreds of homes flooded in parts of WC as heavy rains continue





CAPE TOWN - Torrential rains are wreaking havoc in parts of the Western Cape on Monday, leaving hundreds of homes flooded in areas such as Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Nyanga.

The inclement weather is expected to last until Wednesday.

Residents of Langa, in Cape Town, are already feeling the devastating effects caused by the heavy rains.

Joe Slovo informal settlement residents, an area where a raging fire destroyed hundreds of homes during the Easter Weekend, say the heavy rains may force them to rebuild their structures.

Local ward councillor Thembelani Nyamakazi said contingency plans were in place.

"I'm just trying to engage alternative accommodation, to house those people who are directly affected by the floods."

The South African Weather Service’s Venetia Phakula has warned of more heavy rains in other parts of the country.

"Of significance, is the drop in temperatures that we are experiencing, we're expecting that throughout the country on Wednesday."

The City of Cape Town's multi-disciplinary winter task team said it would be on high alert should any localised flooding take place.