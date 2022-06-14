Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare
The cosmetic industry could be seeing some significant improvements as researchers from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have found a way to use phytosome nanotechnology to enhance the bioavailability of rooibos extract in skin formulations.
John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at CPUT's Applied Microbial and Health Biotechnology Institute (AMHBI), Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developments.
Lilly says that according to previous research, it has been seen that rooibos can have a protective effect against inflammation in skin cells and has the potential to remove pre-cancerous cells and block inflammation.
These products could potentially have incredible benefits for people with skin cancer or pre-cancerous skin cells.
Rooibos has been seen to have significant health benefits that have been unable to be utilised because the high molecular weight has limited its bioavailability.
But, by using the new phytosome nanocarriers to deliver the extracts, there can be long-term benefits in rooibos products.
It could be a few years before this is market-ready, but these developments could revolutionise the future of skincare.
This technology could be especially useful as a part of a sunscreen if the rooibos concentration is at the right level.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on EWN : Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare
