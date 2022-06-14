Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends

Streaming issues? Report here
14 June 2022 6:47 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Strike
Sibanye-Stillwater
Ed Stoddard

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater and its employees were locked in a three month wage dispute
  • Workers were locked out of the company's gold mine operations since March
  • The mining company has since reached an agreement with worker unions
The Masakhane shaft at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine near Carletonville. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Sibanye-Stillwater is looking to restart operations at it's gold mines in South Africa after signing a a three-year wage agreement to bring an end to a three month wage deadlock.

Two trade unions, the National Union of Mineworkers and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union had agreed on a wage deal with the company.

The mining company seemed like it would not budge on its offer, locking out its employees from its gold operations since the strike began in March.

Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard says in the end Sibanye-Stillwater would've given into wage demands and paid more than it initially wanted to.

They are paying more but they could probably afford it.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick

All eyes will now be on the platinum wage talks and in the PGM sector.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick

I think the point is that Sibanye can't plead poverty.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick

Listen to the audio for more.


