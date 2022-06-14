Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends
- Sibanye-Stillwater and its employees were locked in a three month wage dispute
- Workers were locked out of the company's gold mine operations since March
- The mining company has since reached an agreement with worker unions
Sibanye-Stillwater is looking to restart operations at it's gold mines in South Africa after signing a a three-year wage agreement to bring an end to a three month wage deadlock.
Two trade unions, the National Union of Mineworkers and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union had agreed on a wage deal with the company.
The mining company seemed like it would not budge on its offer, locking out its employees from its gold operations since the strike began in March.
Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard says in the end Sibanye-Stillwater would've given into wage demands and paid more than it initially wanted to.
Sibanye-Stillwater signs three-year wage agreement and uplifts lockout at its SA gold operations— Sibanye-Stillwater (@SIBSTILL) June 13, 2022
Group CEO Neal Froneman commented: “We look forward to restarting our South African gold operations for the benefit of all stakeholders.”https://t.co/775W1Gj1ym
They are paying more but they could probably afford it.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
All eyes will now be on the platinum wage talks and in the PGM sector.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
I think the point is that Sibanye can't plead poverty.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB.Read More
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy.Read More
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains
Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago.Read More
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking.Read More
SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil
Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft
Refilwe Moloto interviews TimesLive investigative journalist, Aron Hyman.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More