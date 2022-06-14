NMB's Impofu Dam water levels too low for extraction; Day Zero looms





The Eastern Cape has been battling with water shortages for some time, but they have now reached the situation where Impofu Dam, one of the major dams for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, has dropped too low for any water to be extracted.

John Maytham spoke to senior Daily Maverick journalist, Estelle Ellis, about what the impact of this will be.

At this stage, the municipality is still drawing water from the Churchill Dam and the Loerie Dam, which at this rate have about 11 days and about one month left of water respectively. The rest of the water will come from the Nooitgedacht water scheme.

Disaster management is quite difficult in Nelson Mandela Bay because the municipality is quite wide, which makes it difficult to pump water across the area.

According to Ellis, there are areas that could be one or two weeks away from having no water.

Ellis also says she is very concerned about the water collection points that may be put in place, as it could be very challenging for vulnerable people in the area, such as the elderly, to have any access to that water.

Listen to the audio for more.