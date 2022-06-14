Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: New Green Eskom Campaign
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alex Lenferna | South Africa Climate Justice Campaigner with 350.org
Today at 08:21
Africa Report with Leanne de Bassompierre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
What happens when a medical aid MSA runs out before the year is done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jill Larkan - Head at Gtc Healthcare Consulting
Today at 11:05
Loanwords in Cape Muslim Vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
mogamat alexander
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NMB's Impofu Dam water levels too low for extraction; Day Zero looms John Maytham spoke to senior 'Daily Maverick' journalist, Estelle Ellis, about what the impact of this will be. 14 June 2022 6:45 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy. 14 June 2022 6:35 AM
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB. 14 June 2022 6:48 AM
Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 14 June 2022 6:47 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy. 14 June 2022 6:35 AM
View all Business
Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band. 14 June 2022 6:54 AM
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developmen... 14 June 2022 6:53 AM
[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine. 14 June 2022 6:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
View all Sport
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT. 10 June 2022 2:59 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

14 June 2022 6:29 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Carl Niehaus
Arthur Fraser
ANC step aside resolution

Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - An internal campaign in the African National Congress (ANC) for the party to part ways with its president, Cyril Ramaphosa continues.

Some members, including suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.

All the while, Ramaphosa – who is also head of state – is yet to give proper insights into the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

He’s also refused to divulge how much money was stolen and what currency the money was in.

The president’s inability to take the country into his confidence over the Phala Phala farm robbery has left the country’s imagination running wild.

This is the perfect recipe, according to some of his comrades, to mount an attempt to have him booted out of power.

Petitions, posters and letters - some of which form part of a disinformation campaign -abound, with some pushing to turn the upcoming ANC policy conference into a national general council (NGC).

The NGC, if granted, allows for the review of both its leaders and approach to policies. It is here where those opposed to Ramaphosa wish to get rid of the step aside resolution and to have him removed.

But these, seen as threats to completely collapse the ANC, have been dismissed by some in the party.

A long-anticipated showdown, if indeed it does play out, will take place in Gauteng when the ANC meets for its policy conference in July.


This article first appeared on EWN : Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him




14 June 2022 6:29 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Carl Niehaus
Arthur Fraser
ANC step aside resolution

More from Politics

Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through

13 June 2022 2:23 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

13 June 2022 11:41 AM

Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka

13 June 2022 8:08 AM

Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials

12 June 2022 5:29 PM

The office says it will not be commenting further on the story until it has gathered all the evidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

12 June 2022 1:18 PM

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

11 June 2022 1:34 PM

The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

11 June 2022 10:23 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

10 June 2022 11:22 AM

Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA

10 June 2022 6:39 AM

The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'

9 June 2022 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

NMB's Impofu Dam water levels too low for extraction; Day Zero looms

14 June 2022 6:45 AM

John Maytham spoke to senior 'Daily Maverick' journalist, Estelle Ellis, about what the impact of this will be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

14 June 2022 6:35 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify

13 June 2022 5:59 PM

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of homes flooded in parts of WC as heavy rains continue

13 June 2022 4:56 PM

Residents of Langa, in Cape Town, are already feeling the devastating effects caused by the heavy rains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's some promising movement in extradition of the Bushiris

13 June 2022 4:25 PM

John Perlman spoke to foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius about what we could see in this case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the 2022 Boerewors Champion of SA?

13 June 2022 3:26 PM

There are only a few days left to enter South Africa’s longest-running boerewors competition, but the competition is stiff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum bays for EFF's blood in 'kill the boer' song case

13 June 2022 3:23 PM

Closing arguments in the case took place in the Equality Court, sitting in the Johannesburg High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers on KZN flood relief: 'Not much movement at all'

13 June 2022 1:50 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to the founder of Gift Of The Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on the progress of the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan

13 June 2022 1:31 PM

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan speaks to Clement Manyathela about the work done by the SOE council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

Politics Local

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

Business Local

NMB's Impofu Dam water levels too low for extraction; Day Zero looms

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Teffo says 2 of his clients ‘unlawfully detained’

14 June 2022 6:57 AM

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

14 June 2022 6:35 AM

UK to send first asylum seekers to Rwanda

14 June 2022 6:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA