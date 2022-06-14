Streaming issues? Report here
It's time we stop building and start fixing things - Sooliman on water crisis

14 June 2022 8:31 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Water
Drought
Gift of the Givers
Day zero
boreholes

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers about their borehole project in the Eastern Cape, where water supply is low.

-Gift of the Givers has commenced drilling of boreholes in Nelson Mandela Bay

-In several areas, taps have already run dry

-The drought underlines the crisis of municipal management and maintenance

_

Gift of the Givers, led by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, drilling on site in Gqeberha.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers are hoping to avert the current water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay by bringing some relief to drought-stricken communities. With water trickling out of resident's taps, GOTG kicked into high gear last night with the drilling of several boreholes.

The city could face Day Zero soon, as water supplies remain precariously low. Dam levels have collectively dropped to 3%, which is too low for water extraction.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman described the situation as an emergency, saying the city was in crisis mode.

It's deceptive...when you're on the plane and look down, everything seems fine. Until you get out of the airport and see the taps for people to collect water when everything dries out. When you drive down the streets, everything seems okay. Until you speak to the people.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Some are saying they haven't had water for three weeks, while others have water-shedding. So we're trying to judge whether the water is coming and going and which areas are affected most.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

While businesses and middle to upper class households have the option of installing a borehole, their concern is the plight of impoverished communities.

The poor is going to suffer. Schools, hospitals and sanitation is going to be most affected. The other question is what happens when there is a fire.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

The relief organisation's drilling team hit the ground running as soon as they arrived yesterday. Drilling commenced at Acacia primary school in Galvandale, where tests were conducted. This is the first of ten sites selected by the hydrologist team. These tests will determine the geology, water yield, metallic and salt content and the depth in which to drill.

After a meeting with the municipality two weeks ago, geologists mapped out several sites for boreholes during their inspection.

They [municipality] gave us a report using yellow and red dots, with the red being high risk areas. Then something strange happened, the yellow dot areas ran out of water first. So we looked at the map to see how we can spread the boreholes.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

It's always better to go for the low hanging fruit. A lot of boreholes were drilled in the city years ago and no one has been using them. So if we can find them and put pumps on them, then we get water immediately and save money on drilling.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

We need to see which areas need jojo-tanks or water tankers and the areas where we can't drill boreholes. Some areas have a fair amount of water, but the pumps aren't working. So you have look at all the variables and see what's the most decisive intervention.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Water shortages have become a common problem in several municipalities across the country. And yet again, the crisis underscores the challenges of municipal management and lack of infrastructure maintenance.

I've seen schools and hospitals falling apart. Roads and buildings are falling apart. This country has a serious lack of maintenance and management. It's time that we stop building things and start fixing things.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Dr Sooliman will be meeting with the Nelson Mandela Bay business chamber to make available a team of experts in various fields to assist the municipality.

To donate to Gift of the Givers, call 0800 786 911.

Scroll up for the full interview.




