It's very strange to have two dockets for one (Meyiwa) specific crime - Expert
Those following the Senzo Meyiwa trial were left stunned when Advocate Malesela Teffo and Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela had a heated exchange over proceedings.
Teffo raised submissions of his clients' arrest as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear this matter. He is representing four of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Clement Manyathela speaks to legal expert Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs.
I think that the docket is very important and it's a very strange thing for two dockets to exist in respect of one specific crime.Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs, Legal expert
It is strange to me to challenge the jurisdiction of the high court because the high court has both territorial and court of action throughout Gauteng.Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs, Legal expert
Stubbs says the judge handled Advocate Teffo's pushback very well.
It is really not a nice thing to see that kind of thing to happen in court and it can be uncomfortable.Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs, Legal expert
One does not like to see that sort of exchange between a judge and a lawyer in court.Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs, Legal expert
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : It's very strange to have two dockets for one (Meyiwa) specific crime - Expert
